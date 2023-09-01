Report: Patriots host two free-agent WRs for workouts

The New England Patriots remain focused on the wide receiver position in advance of their regular-season opener.

One day after signing ex-Minnesota Vikings wideout Jalen Reagor to the practice squad, the Patriots reportedly hosted two free-agent receivers for workouts. Shi Smith and Cody Chrest visited Gillette Stadium on Friday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Smith, 24, was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former South Carolina star played in 23 games over the last two seasons, amassing 28 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned punts last year for Carolina. Smith was released by the Panthers as part of their final roster cuts on Tuesday.

Chrest has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers this summer as a rookie free agent out of Sam Houston State. The 25-year-old played seven collegiate seasons in total, including three at Harvard, but nagging knee issues forced him to miss time.

The Patriots' current wide receiver depth chart consists of DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and sixth-round rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. Second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton will miss the first four games of the season after being placed on injured reserve.