Report: Pats sign 2020 first-round WR to practice squad

The New England Patriots reportedly bolstered their wide receiver depth on Thursday.

Jalen Reagor signed to the Patriots' practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old wideout cleared waivers after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Vikings’ WR Jalen Reagor, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, per source. The Patriots play the Eagles in Week 1, and Reagor will be a candidate to be promoted for the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

Reagor was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round (21st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. The TCU product failed to live up to first-round expectations in Philly, resulting in him being traded to the Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection.

In two seasons with the Eagles, Reagor caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns. Last year with the Vikings, he notched only eight receptions for 104 yards and one TD.

New England could be the ideal spot for Reagor to resurrect his NFL career. The wide receiver position remains a question mark with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and sixth-round rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte on the initial 53-man roster.

If Reagor is activated for Week 1, he'll have a chance to exact revenge on his former team. The Patriots will open their season at home against the Eagles on Sept. 10.