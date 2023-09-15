Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 injury report: Pats' o-line a major concern

The New England Patriots' offensive line is ravaged by injuries about 48 hours before Sunday night's pivotal Week 2 game against the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Four starters were officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Left tackle Trent Brown (concussion) and right tackle Sidy Sow (concussion) did not participate in Friday's practice. Left guard Cole Strange (knee) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) were limited participants. Starting center David Andrews was on the injury report earlier in the week but was not listed on Friday's.

The Dolphins don't have an elite pass rush, but the Patriots' lack of depth and lack quality talent behind its starters on the offensive line is a huge concern. The Patriots don't have much of a chance to keep up with the high-powered and high-scoring Dolphins offense if they cannot protect quarterback Mac Jones.

The most notable injury for the Dolphins involves left tackle Terron Armstead. He is dealing with knee, ankle and back injuries.

Here are the final Week 2 injury reports for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

New England Patriots (0-1)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

OT Trent Brown - Concussion (DNP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (DNP)

OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle (LP)

WR DeVante Parker - Knee (LP)

OL Sidy Sow - Concussion (DNP)

G Cole Strange - Knee (LP)

Miami Dolphins (1-0)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE