2023 Week 4

Patriots-Cowboys injury report: Dallas' offensive line is banged up

Both teams have key players dealing with injuries.

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots offensive line is in pretty good shape entering Sunday's pivotal Week 4 road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu and Sidy Sow were not listed on Friday's injury report. Sow was removed after being listed earlier in the week. There is one offensive lineman on the report, however. Cole Strange is questionable with a knee injury.

Four of the five players listed on the Patriots injury report are on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee). Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and is again questionable.

The Cowboys offensive line is banged up right now with three starters listed on the injury report. Left tackle Tyron Smith didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out with a knee injury. Right guard Zack Martin is questionable an ankle injury, while center Tyler Biadasz is questionable with a hamstring ailment.

Dallas sounds confident Martin and Biadasz will play Sunday, but it's too early to say for sure just yet.

Here are the final Week 4 injury reports for both teams.

New England Patriots (1-2)

OUT

  • No players listed

DOUBTFUL

  • No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

  • DL Christian Barmore - Knee (LP)
  • DL Davon Godchaux - Ankle (LP)
  • CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)
  • G Cole Strange - Knee (LP)
  • CB Shaun Wade - Shoulder (LP)

Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

OUT

  • T Tyron Smith, Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

  • No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

  • C Tyler Biadasz, Hamstring (LP)
  • TE Peyton Hendershot, Ankle (LP)
  • G Zack Martin, Ankle (LP)

