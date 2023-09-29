NFL picks Week 4: Roundup of expert predictions for Patriots vs. Cowboys

The New England Patriots avoided an 0-3 start last week with a 15-10 win over the New York Jets on the road. It was an ugly victory, to be sure, but a win is a win in the NFL and the Patriots badly needed it.

Whether they can keep that positive momentum going through Week 4 is another story.

The Patriots will go back on the road for Sunday's much-anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys beat the New York Giants and Jets by a combined score of 70-10 over the first two weeks, but they inexplicably lost 28-16 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 despite being double-digit favorites. Dallas committed 13 penalties and lost the turnover battle in a sloppy performance.

The Patriots have owned this matchup for the last 20-plus years. They had a six-game win streak against the Cowboys that was snapped when Dallas came to New England and won 35-29 in overtime during the 2021 campaign. The last time the Cowboys beat the Patriots at home was in 1996.

The Cowboys have more talent than the Patriots, plus home-field advantage Sunday. Oddsmakers like their chances, too, and have made Dallas 6.5-point favorites at many sportsbooks. But the Patriots have a top 10 defense, one that held the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense mostly in check in Week 2. If the Patriots offense -- and primarily its downfield passing attack -- shows some growth in Week 4, it wouldn't be shocking to see New England emerge victorious.

How do the experts see this game unfolding? Here's a roundup of their picks for Patriots-Cowboys.

Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots +6.5

John Tomase, NBC Sports Boston: Cowboys -6.5

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots +6.5

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 28-20 Cowboys

Chris Simms, ProFootballTalk: 24-21 Cowboys

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Cowboys

Mike Clay, ESPN: Cowboys

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Cowboys

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Cowboys

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI): Cowboys have 68.6 percent chance to win

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 23-9 Cowboys

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Cowboys

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots +6.5

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: 26-17 Cowboys

Vic Tafur, The Athletic: Cowboys