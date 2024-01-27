Trending

New England Patriots

Breer: Patriots set to promote defensive line coach Demarcus Covington to Defensive Coordinator, per sources

DeMarcus Covington
Chris Unger/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: Defensive line coach Demarcus Covington of the New England Patriots looks on before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are likely promoting from within for the Defensive Coordinator position in Head Coach Jerod Mayo's new staff.

Defensive line coach, Demarcus Covington is in line to be promoted to handle Defensive Coordinator duties for next season, according to a report from Albert Breer.

Breer also added that the organization has been calling other candidates to notified them of the hire.

The 34-year-old has been with the organization since 2017, when he was hired as a coaching assistant and then promoted to defensive line coach in 2020.

He will now lead the unit that allowed 21.5 points per game last season.

New England Patriots
