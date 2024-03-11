NFL rumors: Patriots have interest in free agent QB Jacoby Brissett

The New England Patriots would be wise to take a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, whether it's with the No. 3 overall pick or perhaps in the second or third rounds.

In any of those scenarios, it also would be smart to sign a veteran quarterback who can serve as a backup or even be the starter early next season as the rookie QB learns the offense.

Which bridge quarterbacks make sense for the Patriots? One good option is Jacoby Brissett, who the Patriots have interest in signing during free agency, per The Athletic's Chad Graff.

Expect him to be one of the Patriots’ first calls when negotiations can begin at noon. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 11, 2024

Brissett, of course, began his career with the Patriots when they selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 79 games between five teams over the last eight seasons, including three appearances for the Washington Commanders in 2023. For his career, Brissett has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 10,574 yards with 51 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

The 31-year-old quarterback also has the ability to escape the pocket and pick up yards with his legs. He has 15 career rushing touchdowns.

Brissett played 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 when Deshaun Watson was injured. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Browns' offensive coordinator at the time was Alex Van Pelt, who the Patriots just hired to be their OC.

Van Pelt knows Brissett well, so it's not surprising that he's a player the Patriots have interest in acquiring as the legal tampering period of free agency begins Monday at noon ET.