Patriots among teams attending QB prospect Bo Nix's Oregon Pro Day

Bo Nix isn't expected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the New England Patriots are still doing their due diligence on the Oregon quarterback at his official Pro Day.

The Patriots will have four staffers in attendance Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss:

QBs coach T.C. McCartney

College scouting director Camren Williams

National scout Tony Kinkela

Area scout J.T. Hill

Nix completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and three interceptions in 14 games for the Ducks last season. He led Oregon to a 12-2 record (only lost to Washington) and a victory over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. The 24-year-old quarterback was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He is projected to be a middle-to-late first-round pick. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are in the top tier of QB prospects in the 2024 draft class. The next tier includes J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Nix. It's possible that all six of those quarterbacks could hear their names called on Day 1 of the draft.

The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick and would be wise to take a QB in that spot. Selecting Nix that early in the draft would be a pretty big reach, though. If the Patriots really like him, it would make sense to trade down in Round 1, stockpile more picks, and then take him. Nix was one of several quarterbacks the Patriots reportedly met with during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month.

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry has Nix going to the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 pick in his latest 2024 NFL mock draft.