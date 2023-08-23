Report: DT Marquan McCall returns to waivers after failed Pats physical

We now know why Marquan McCall was absent from practice a day after being claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots.

The 24-year-old defensive tackle failed his physical due to a knee issue, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. This means McCall will not join New England's roster and instead will be placed back on waivers.

Sources: The #Patriots claimed DT Marquan McCall off waivers on Tuesday, but they have now failed him on his physical due to a knee issue they flagged.



McCall has not missed any time due to a knee injury, and it came as a surprise.



He now goes back on waivers. pic.twitter.com/o4aJzjFVHp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2023

McCall tallied 15 tackles in 16 games with the Carolina Panthers last season after signing as a rookie free agent. Carolina released the 6-foot-3, 379-pounder earlier this week.

The Patriots released wide receiver Tre Nixon as a corresponding move after claiming McCall on waivers. The 2021 seventh-rounder sustained an injury during the Pats' preseason game in Green Bay and will likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

New England's third and final preseason game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET Friday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.