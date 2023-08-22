Patriots claim DT Marquan McCall from waivers, release WR Tre Nixon

The New England Patriots announced a couple roster moves Tuesday.

They claimed former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Marquan McCall off waivers. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May of last year. He tallied 15 tackles in 16 games for the Panthers last season. McCall, who played four seasons at the University of Kentucky, was released by Carolina last week.

Marquan McCall is a large man. Was listed at Kentucky as 6-3 and 379 pounds. True 3-4 nose. Panthers coach Frank Reich said soon after McCall was waived that he’d find a spot on someone’s roster. Just wasn’t the right fit in Carolina. https://t.co/Nwjj0PEK1g — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 22, 2023

McCall joins a defensive tackle depth chart that includes Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy Sr., Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis Jr., Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and Justus Tavai.

The Patriots also released wide receiver Tre Nixon. He was a seventh-round draft pick in 2021 and never appeared in a regular season game for New England. Nixon was injured in Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He likely will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

The Patriots' third and final preseason game is Friday night against the Tennessee Titans on the road.

All 32 teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 29.