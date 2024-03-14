Mac Jones reacts to Patriots-Jaguars trade, has no regrets

Mac Jones' career with the New England Patriots ended this week when he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

Jones was a first-round pick (No. 15 overall) of the Patriots in 2021 with expectations of becoming the next franchise quarterback in Foxboro. After an impressive rookie season, Jones' performance regressed over the next two seasons, culminating with a disastrous 2023 campaign during which he won two of his 11 starts and was benched in four games.

Jones reflected on his time in New England during his introductory press conference with the Jaguars on Thursday afternoon.

“I have all the respect in the world for those guys up there," Jones said. "They're my first team, drafted me in the first round. Can't thank them enough. We kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I can’t be more excited. And for them, it's about moving forward and turning the page. Really, that's what we decided, and I think it's a great decision."

Jones learned a lot with the Patriots, and he's motivated to get his career back on track in Jacksonville playing for his hometown team.

"A lot of great learning experiences," Jones said. "Learned from a great head coach, obviously, one of the greatest of all time, and fortunate to work with some great coaches and learned a lot, played a lot of games, started a lot of games, and obviously things went the way they did and my goal was to kind of get the train back on the tracks. So, I think I can do that here."

Does Jones regret anything about his Patriots career?

"I don't have regrets," he said. "I feel like I put everything out there, gave a lot to that organization, and they gave a lot to me."

The Patriots have Bailey Zappe, Nathan Rourke and newly acquired Jacoby Brissett on their quarterback depth chart after the Jones trade. They could add to this group by selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.