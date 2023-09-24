Trending
2023 Week 3

Julian Edelman has strong message for Patriots before Week 3 vs. Jets

"No better way to get back on track than beating the Jets."

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Julian Edelman is doing his best to get the struggling New England Patriots back on track.

The former Patriots wide receiver did a segment during FOX's "NFL Kickoff Show" on Sunday morning where he gave a fiery motivational speech to his old teammates before their pivotal Week 3 game versus the New York Jets.

The upshot of Edelman's message? Protect the football and play fundamentally strong, especially on third down and the red zone.

"When you have the ball in your hand, you carry the whole fate of everyone in the organization and New England region in your hands," Edelman said.

Taking care of the football has been a problem for the Patriots this season. They committed two turnovers in each of their first two games and lost by one score each time. They also fell behind early in both games -- 16-0 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and 17-3 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

It's been a tough start for the Patriots, but as Edelman said in the video above, there's no better way to right the ship than beating the rival Jets.

