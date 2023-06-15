Hopkins posts photo with Judon during Patriots visit

DeAndre Hopkins' free-agent visit with the New England Patriots appears to be going well.

The star wide receiver shared a promising update via his Instagram on Thursday afternoon. He posted a photo of himself posing alongside linebacker Matthew Judon in the Patriots locker room with a caption that read, "La familia."

Check it out below:

Update: DeAndre Hopkins just posted a picture from his #Patriots visit on Instagram.



With @man_dammn pic.twitter.com/ngQXBKtmmj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 15, 2023

Perhaps Judon's recruitment efforts are finally paying off.

Hopkins reportedly is looking for a contract worth roughly $10 million in 2023. The 31-year-old previously visited the Tennessee Titans and has drawn interest from other teams including the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, there is "optimism" that Hopkins and the Patriots will find a way to get a deal done. However, the five-time Pro Bowler could wait until training camp in late July to decide on his next destination.