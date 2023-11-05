Perry's Stock Watch: Special teams unit struggles mightily vs. Washington

New England Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord won't enjoy watching the tape from Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders.

It was a dreadful day from start to finish for the Patriots' special teams unit. The group's issues began on the opening kickoff when Commanders running back Antonio Gibson returned it for 37 yards. It didn't get much better from there.

Later, rookie Bryce Baringer punted one from midfield through the end zone for a touchback. In the fourth quarter, Demario Douglas fielded a punt at the Patriots' seven-yard line and was brought down at the five.

Brenden Schooler was guilty of two costly fourth-quarter miscues. The first was a facemask during a Washington punt with 7:10 left in the game. The Commanders punted again a few minutes later, and Schooler committed a holding penalty.

Four plays before Schooler's second penalty, linebacker Mack Wilson went offsides on a Commanders punt to give them a first down. All of those self-inflicted wounds were too much to overcome for New England in its 20-17 defeat.

The Patriots' special teams unit earned a "Stock Down" label on Phil Perry's "Stock Watch" report for Week 9. Achord's group will look to bounce back next Sunday when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

