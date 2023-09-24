Jets WR has blunt response to question about team's struggles vs. Pats

The New York Jets have the ugliest offense in the NFL, and quarterback Zach Wilson deserves the majority of the blame for those struggles.

The third-year quarterback, who was thrust back into the starting role when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, fell to 0-5 in his career against the Patriots on Sunday. New England earned a 15-10 victory at MetLife Stadium, extending its win streak over New York to 15 games, which ties a team record for the most consecutive wins against one opponent.

Wilson completed just 50 percent of his passes (18-of-36) for 157 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also was sacked three times and earned a lackluster 61.9 passer rating.

Despite playing poorly offensively, the Jets had plenty of chances to win the game because their defense held the Patriots offense in check all day.

The Jets had five offensive drives in the fourth quarter. Aside from one touchdown, they also punted, gave up a safety and turned the ball over on downs.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was asked after the game if his team did enough to take advantage of a Patriots secondary dealing with injuries. His response was short, but telling.

Garrett Wilson asked if the #Jets did enough to exploit #Patriots banged up secondary: “No.”



Asked if game planning, play design played a role: “That’s above my pay grade.” pic.twitter.com/JpPhC4BYRi — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2023

Wilson caught five passes for 48 yards on nine targets against the Patriots, and he was kept out of the end zone for the first time this season. He has totaled just 12 receptions for 165 yards in three games. But unfortunately for Wilson, it's probably not going to get much better for him unless the Jets make a quarterbacks switch.

It doesn't look like that's going to happen anytime soon, though. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after Sunday's defeat that Wilson will remain the starter.

"Right now Zach is the best player --- he's who gives us the best chance to win," Saleh said.