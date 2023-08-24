Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman joins FOX NFL Kickoff show for 2023 season

Julian Edelman has been busy after retiring from the New England Patriots, and his latest job should be an excellent fit for him.

FOX Sports announced Thursday that the former wide receiver will be joining the FOX NFL Kickoff show on Sunday mornings for the 2023 season. For people unaware, that's the show that airs before FOX's main pregame show.

Welcome to the crew, Julian Edelman! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zKwCEEQF3Q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 24, 2023

Edelman will join host Charissa Thompson, analysts Charles Woodson and Michael Vick, and insider Peter Schrager on the show, which will air at 11 a.m. ET each Sunday.

“Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true,” Edelman said in a press release. “I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew.”

Edelman retired from the Patriots in 2021 after more than a decade with the franchise. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP performance versus the Los Angeles Rams during the 2018 season.

He's also one of several ex-Patriots players to join the media since retiring, and FOX specifically. Tom Brady is expected to join FOX Sports' top NFL broadcast team with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt in the fall of 2024. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also has been part of FOX's NFL coverage since he retired a few years ago.