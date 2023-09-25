Report: Ex-Pats CB has new arrest warrant in Massachusetts

Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to show up to court in Massachusetts.

Jackson, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, didn’t appear for a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court on Friday, according to MassLive.com. The 27-year-old was originally charged with criminal speeding in 2021 and did not abide by the terms of his probation, which required the completion of the "Brains At Risk" program. He also did not pay a $300 fine.

Jackson's legal issues could explain why he was a surprise healthy scratch for the Chargers on Sunday, though head coach Brandon Staley didn't indicate a specific reason following his team's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

“Just a coach’s decision,” Staley said. “We felt this was the right group for this game, and really nothing more than that.”

Jackson signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The former Pro Bowler tallied 25 interceptions and 53 pass breakups through four seasons in New England.

After the 2021 season, Jackson signed a five-year contract worth $82.5 million with the Chargers. However, he hasn't been able to duplicate the success he enjoyed in Foxboro and has played in only seven games due to injury since joining L.A.