Watch Patriots celebrate in locker room after beating Jets in Week 3

It took a few weeks, but the New England Patriots finally got to celebrate a win Sunday afternoon after beating the New York Jets 15-10 at MetLife Stadium.

The Week 3 victory extended the Patriots' win streak over the Jets to 15 games, which ties a team record for the most consecutive wins over a single opponent. The last time New England lost to New York was Week 16 of the 2015 season.

It wasn't a perfect performance from the Patriots by any means.

The offense struggled throughout the game and scored a season-low 15 points. There were plenty of positives, though, including the defense (especially rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez) and special teams. After committing two turnovers in each of the first two games, the Patriots didn't turn the football over once in Week 3.

Protecting the football was among the highlights of head coach Bill Belichick's speech to the team after the game. Check out his remarks, and the celebration inside the locker room in the video below:

Formula = no turnovers.



Inside the locker room after the first win of the season. pic.twitter.com/RgvFl5jyoJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 25, 2023

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 4 road game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys dominated the first two weeks but were upset by the Arizona Cardinals 28-16 on Sunday despite being double-digit favorites. Dallas committed 13 penalties and lost the turnover battle versus the Cardinals.

You can bet the Patriots will get a motivated and better disciplined Cowboys team next Sunday. But given how well the Patriots defense has played this season, you have to give them a chance to pull off the upset.