Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will play vs. Patriots despite injury: ‘I'm good'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't practice Wednesday because of a hip injury, which threw his status for Sunday's Week 8 game against the New England Patriots into question.

The superstar wideout ended the suspense Thursday with a definitive update on his status after returning to practice.

"Yeah, baby, I'm good," Hill told reporters when asked if he'll play this weekend.

Will Tyreek Hill play Sunday? pic.twitter.com/nQ4Tw4eorp — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 26, 2023

Hill leads the league in receiving yards with 902 and receiving touchdowns with seven. His 53 receptions are the third-most among all players. He has scored a touchdown in every game except Miami's Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Even though Hill has dominated opponents this season, the Patriots kept him mostly in check during their Week 2 loss at Gillette Stadium. Hill did catch a touchdown in his team's 24-17 victory, but he was held to a season-low 40 yards on five catches. He also hasn't eclipsed the 100-yard mark in his last six games versus the Patriots.

The Patriots defense has played well against WR1s this season, but limiting Hill's effectiveness is an enormous challenge. Whether the Patriots are successful could be the determining factor in which team emerges victorious Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.