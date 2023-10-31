Commanders trade their two best defensive players ahead of Pats matchup

Mac Jones should have more time in the pocket this Sunday when the New England Patriots host the Washington Commanders.

Washington reportedly parted ways with its two most disruptive pass-rushers -- Montez Sweat and Chase Young -- ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Sweat was sent to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick while Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-rounder.

The Patriots were among the teams to call the Commanders about Young's availability, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe. The former Ohio State star is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Despite Young not landing in New England, Jones has to be thrilled about Washington's firesale. Sweat and Young have combined for 11.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits through eight games this season. Their absence is exactly the kind of break the ailing Patriots' offense needs after losing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne due to a torn ACL.

The Patriots enter the Week 9 showdown with an AFC-worst 2-6 record. Unlike Washington (3-5), Bill Belichick and Co. opted to stay quiet at the deadline despite the expectation they would be sellers.

Sunday's Patriots-Commanders matchup is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.