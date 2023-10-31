Trending
Source: 49ers acquire DE Chase Young in trade with Commanders

The 49ers are pairing Nick Bosa with his Ohio State teammate

By Tristi Rodriguez

The 49ers got active on Tuesday just before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT trade deadline.

San Francisco agreed to a trade with the Washington Commanders to acquire former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the 49ers "likely" gave up a mid-round 2024 draft pick for Young.

NFL insider Jay Glazer was the first to report the news.

This story will be updated.

