Cam Newton takes aim at Rex Ryan for Mac Jones comment

Cam Newton has Mac Jones' back.

The former NFL MVP came to Jones' defense with a shot at ESPN's Rex Ryan on Wednesday. Newton took issue with Ryan labeling Jones a "peashooter" while discussing the New England Patriots quarterback's Week 1 performance on Get Up!

"Rex Ryan, hmm. Questionable call goes to you," Newton said on his new 4th and 1 show. "You sound like a hater. Giving somebody a backhanded compliment. What was it, like, 'the peashooter looked good'?

"Come on, bro. It's like, let's have some grace. Granted, you took a couple L's to New England. But you also gave them a couple L's. So it's a little bitterness from your days back in the Jets. It's just giving hater, big dog.

"And you know what? Another thing too just to add, I really want to speak for the players too. We only get judged on Sundays, but it's hard. I've been in the NFL. So, what we really want to say, man, shut your ass up."

Newton went 7-8 in the 15 games he started for the Patriots in 2020. Jones was drafted in the first round by New England in 2021 and won the starting QB job over Newton in camp, leading to the veteran's release.

Newton hasn't played since 2022, when he appeared in eight games for the Carolina Panthers. He's still looking to make a comeback, however, as he indicated interest in filling the New York Jets' vacant QB spot.