Transition of Power: Inside the end of the Belichick Era

How it came undone

The 2017 season was when things turned. After dramatically beating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and rallying from a 28-3 deficit, Tom Brady entered rare air.



No NFL quarterback had ever won five. Brady, who’d been through the wringer in Deflategate and saw his football mortality more clearly than ever, self-actualized.



He wanted a new contract and assurance he’d been in New England forevermore. He wanted to build his brand and he wasn’t asking permission anymore, not with Belichick seemingly bent on replacing Brady with Jimmy Garoppolo.



A pissing contest ensued that dragged on even after Halloween of 2017 when Garoppolo was shipped to San Francisco. The season ended with the Patriots giving up 41 in a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles with starting corner Malcolm Butler inexplicably benched.



Belichick kept pushing Brady. No new contract in the 2018 offseason, just a package of incentives he had little chance of attaining.



The team tacked on a final Super Bowl that year, the key play being a tremendous catch by Rob Gronkowski, whom Belichick tried to trade to the Lions in the offseason. But they went 11-5 in the regular season with all five losses against non-playoff teams. There was slippage.



By the summer of 2019, it dawned on Brady that Belichick didn’t want to make a multi-year commitment or pay him close to market value. And Brady realized Kraft ceded the decision to Bill. When the team signed him to a one-year deal in August, Brady decided he was gone in 2020.



Belichick never truly believed Brady would leave. Even when the two men met just days before Brady’s contract expired, sources said Belichick said the Patriots couldn’t carry a salary cap hit of more than $22.5 million.



“He talked to (Brady) like he was still on the team, not like he was about to be a free agent” the source told me.



When Brady left for Tampa Bay, it was telling that the contract he signed – two years, $50M, all guaranteed – was precisely what he’d been asking the Patriots for.



With Brady gone, the Patriots tried a reset season in the COVID-marred 2020 season. They were prepared to go into the season with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at quarterback but, at the end of June, convinced Cam Newton to come aboard for a miniscule contract.



McDaniels fashioned an offense around Newton’s running ability that masked Newton’s throwing shortcomings and the team actually overachieved relative to its talent, going 7-9. All season, Belichick gushed about Newton as a leader and never wavered on him being the starter, even as Newton’s throwing woes became painful to watch.



The most painful thing for Robert Kraft, though, was seeing Brady play like a maestro in Tampa and win another Super Bowl. How, he wondered, could a player supposedly in decline go to a new team and in one year win a Super Bowl?



Going into the 2021 offseason, Belichick was loaded with ammunition to make the Patriots right. The team spent more than $172 million in guaranteed money in free agency – more than Kraft purchased the team for in 1993.



"It's like investing in the stock market," Kraft said at the time. "You take advantage of corrections and inefficiencies in the market when you can, and that's what we did here. We'll see. Nothing is guaranteed, and I'm very cognizant of that. But we're not in the business to be in business. We're in this business to win. …



"I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason,” Kraft also said. “So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I'm very cognizant of that."



The Patriots hit big on Matthew Judon. They did well with Hunter Henry. Kendrick Bourne, Davon Godchaux and Jalen Mills were mixed bags at best. Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor were major disappointments.



Soon after that splurge, Kraft publicly chastised Belichick for his drafting.



“If you want to have a good, consistent, winning football team, you can’t do it in free agency,” Kraft said in March of 2021. “You have to do it through the draft. I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job the last few years and I really hope, and I believe, I’ve seen a different approach this year.”



In April, the Patriots drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick and added Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the second round.



Jones had a brilliant offseason and training camp and unseated the incumbent Newton by the end of August. Jones’ strengths – decisiveness, accuracy, pre-snap cognition and leadership – helped him have the best rookie season of the five first-round quarterbacks taken in 2021. And it wasn’t close.



The Patriots went 10-7 and swan-dived in December for the third straight year, capping the season getting blown out by Buffalo. The rebuild was on.



In March of 2022, Kraft again went public with his expectations for Belichick and his team.



“(Ahead of being the team’s owner) I’m a Patriot fan, big-time,” Kraft said at the NFL Owners Meetings. “More than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years.”



“I’m happy that I think we had a great draft last year,” Kraft added. “That made up for what happened the previous four years or so, and I look forward to hopefully having a great draft this year. That’s the only way you can build your team for the long term and consistently that you have a chance of winning is having a good draft.”



Kraft added he expected the Patriots to be contenders “as soon as this year.”



Didn’t happen. McDaniels was hired by the Raiders and took with him a handful of offensive coaches. That attrition coupled with other losses on the staff in past years (Dante Scarnecchia, Brian Flores) and in personnel (Nick Caserio and Monti Ossenfort) had the Patriots scrambling for offensive coaches.



Belichick acted unbothered. He would divvy up the offensive duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, both of whom rejoined the Patriots after being fired by the Lions and Eagles respectively. Neither had experience coordinating offenses or calling plays at the NFL level.



The offense struggled throughout camp and the angst of the players was apparent.



Just before the season, Belichick spoke to The Boston Globe and said of Judge and Patricia: "I think they’re both good coaches. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility, like it always is. So if it doesn’t go well, blame me."



The Patriots started 3-3. Even though Jones was injured in the Week 3, rookie Bailey Zappe was excellent in relief in wins over the Browns and Lions where the Patriots defense dominated.



But a 33-14 demolition at the hands of the NFL’s worst team, the Chicago Bears, featured Jones getting pulled and Zappe laboring in relief. The Patriots rebounded and reeled off three more wins against the horrible Jets (twice) and Colts. But they won just two of their final seven games.



Jones’ frustration with the offensive coaching bubbled over publicly during games. Belichick’s frustration with Jones’ frustration was better disguised but probably deeper.



At year’s end, Belichick’s assessment of Jones was that, “Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive.”

