2023 Week 3

Bill Belichick reveals new Patriots QB Will Grier's role for Week 3

The Patriots now have three QBs at their disposal.

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots added another quarterback Friday by signing Will Grier to their 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Grier was present as Friday's practice and wore No. 19.

When asked about the reasoning behind bringing in Grier, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Friday, "Feel like we need depth at that position. Two quarterbacks. Long year."

What will his role be for Sunday's Week 3 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium?

Belichick revealed Grier will be the emergency QB option:

Grier was a 2019 third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He made two regular season appearances for the Panthers as a rookie and completed 28 of 44 pass attempts for 228 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

After spending this year's training camp and the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, he signed to the Bengals' practice squad before Week 1.

