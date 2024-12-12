Belichick addresses speculation about leaving UNC for NFL job

Bill Belichick began a new chapter in his head-coaching career Thursday as he was officially introduced as the leader of North Carolina's football program.

The school announced Wednesday night that it had signed Belichick to a five-year contract. Reactions to the move were mixed, with some speculating that Belichick will leave UNC for an NFL head-coaching job as soon as an ideal opportunity arises.

Belichick was asked about that speculation during his introductory press conference.

"Yeah, I didn't come here to leave," the six-time Super Bowl champion answered.

-Bill Belichick when asked if he would go back to the NFL if he has success at UNC pic.twitter.com/x2TqT4HtMT — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 12, 2024

While that isn't necessarily a promise that he'll stay in Chapel Hill, it shows he is focused solely on leading a collegiate program for the first time in his illustrious coaching career. He expressed what appeared to be sincere enthusiasm about the new challenge.

"I've always wanted to coach in college football. It just never really worked out," Belichick said. "Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK.

"This is really kind of a dream come true. I grew up in college football with my dad. As a kid all I knew was college football. It's great to come back home to Carolina, back to an environment I really grew up in."

The job also has sentimental value for Belichick. His late father, Steve, was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels from 1953-55.

Seeing how Belichick attempts to grow a mediocre football program into a powerhouse will be fascinating. Even before he was hired, the 72-year-old detailed an in-depth plan for how he'd run the football operation.

He'll have plenty of time to put that plan in place before his official UNC debut against TCU on Aug. 30, 2025. You can check out North Carolina's full 2025 season schedule here.