Latest report on Bill Belichick's NFL coaching future

Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach in NFL history, and even though he won't be on the sidelines for a team during the upcoming season, it's possible that he could return to a coaching role at some point in the future.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Friday that "people close to Belichick say they believe he still wants to coach -- at least long enough to get the 15 wins he needs to surpass Don Shula atop the all-time wins list -- and that he'll have his eye on potential opportunities as this season goes along."

Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways in January after a 24-year partnership that included six Super Bowl titles and a very long list of other impressive accomplishments.

He interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons job during the offseason but they ultimately decided to hire Raheem Morris instead.

It was announced earlier this month that Belichick is joining the popular Inside the NFL show on the CW for the 2024 season. The first episode airs Aug. 30. The legendary coach also will have a regular role on the Manningcast during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts this coming season.

Belichick should be able to get plenty of good media jobs if he wants them. He's a historian of the sport and, as seen in multiple TV appearances in recent years, he can be very funny and insightful in these roles.

That said, as Graziano noted above, Belichick is only 15 wins away from breaking Shula's historic record. It's one of the few head coaching records he hasn't broken. At the same time, he doesn't need that record to be considered the best coach in pro football history. His Super Bowl wins and other achievements should be more than enough.

Belichick, even at 72 years old, is still capable of being a great coach. So it'll be interesting to see how he handles any questions about his coaching future during the upcoming season, especially if some contending teams with good quarterbacks disappoint.