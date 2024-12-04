A lot of people have predicted the New England Patriots will target a wide receiver or left tackle with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And it makes sense. Anyone who's watched even one game of the Patriots' 2024 season would be able to tell that there's a severe lack of talent on the offensive line and among the wide receivers. They are two of the most important positions on the field, and it's very important that New England surrounds rookie quarterback Drake Maye with as many elite-level teammates as possible.

But what about the defense?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Patriots defense came into the season with high expectations, but this unit has largely underperformed throughout the first 13 games. Second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez is having an excellent campaign and making a strong case to be selected as an All-Pro. But outside of Gonzalez, not many players on the Patriots defense are meeting or exceeding expectations.

One position the Patriots would be wise to consider upgrading in Round 1 is edge rusher.

A premier pass rusher can have a huge impact on a weekly basis. T.J. Watt of the Steelers and Myles Garrett of the Browns are two of the best examples. The Patriots don't have this kind of player on their defense, but lucky for them, the 2025 draft class is full of talented edge rushers.

One of them is Penn State star Abdul Carter, who has steadily risen up draft boards throughout the season. Carter was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week after tallying a career-high 10 sacks, along with 33 solo tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Watch Abdul Carter run down this play. pic.twitter.com/AGHuNHDiw9 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 16, 2024

Carter would be a tremendous addition to the Patriots defense. New England is not generating a fearsome pass rush on a weekly basis and ranks 23d in sacks with 27 in 13 games.

In addition to Carter, who else might the Patriots look at in the first round? Here's a roundup of expert predictions from recent 2025 NFL mock drafts.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Drake Maye has the quarterback position locked up, so the Patriots need to surround him with more help. And if the organization invests in a wide receiver via free agency (Tee Higgins?), its draft focus would shift to the offensive line. Despite having average arm length, Campbell moves with fluidity and strength throughout his frame and projects as an immediate NFL starter at tackle, guard or even center."

Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"This is a deep edge rusher class, especially in the first round, but there are no slam-dunk top prospects. Even Carter, one of the top athletes at any position in the class, needs to develop as a pass rusher. His ceiling is impressively high and he can develop into a true edge rusher that New England doesn't have. Wide receiver was in consideration here but could be addressed in free agency and New England has more than $100 million to spend. So was offensive line, but Carter's ceiling is too high to pass up."

Blake Brockermeyer, CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"The Patriots need help in many areas, and Carter provides value at a premium position, especially after the team traded Matthew Judon to Atlanta earlier this season. Carter's film showcases his massive potential as he adjusts to playing on the edge. He has the speed to bend the corner and the ability to beat tackles inside. With more reps, Carter's talent as a full-time pass rusher will continue to grow."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"Though New England has every right to be encouraged by what Drake Maye has shown in his debut campaign, the rookie passer's eight interceptions in as many starts serve as a reminder of his tendency to force plays. The best way to tackle that habit as well as the lackluster receiving corps could be picking McMillan, who is equally comfortable boxing out smaller defensive backs with his 6-5, 212-pound frame as he is turning upfield to outrace defenders after the catch."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"This pick might be surprising since it’s not an offensive lineman, but with over $115 million in projected effective cap space, the Patriots have the financial flexibility to address the offensive line with quality veterans in free agency. That could allow them to prioritize a high-ceiling pass catcher like Tetairoa McMillan at the top of the draft. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound receiver showcases shades of Mike Evans and Drake London, with smooth movements for his size and exceptionally strong hands."

Drafttek: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Tankathon: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona