2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Post-Super Bowl predictions for Patriots pick

Super Bowl LVIII gave football fans a fantastic finish with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to secure their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years.

With the 2023 season now officially over, the offseason is fully underway.

For a lot of teams, the focus is on the 2024 NFL Draft in April. But there's no doubt that free agency could have a huge impact on the draft plans for several teams, including the New England Patriots, who own the No. 3 overall pick.

ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote in a story published Saturday that "there are people around the league who believe they are open to trading the No. 3 selection, moving back in the draft and addressing the quarterback position in free agency. If the Pats do trade that pick -- which could be Daniels or Maye -- the two teams I'd keep an eye on are the Falcons (moving from the No. 8 spot) and the Vikings (moving from the No. 11 spot, assuming they don't bring back Cousins)."

If the Patriots trade down, what position will they target in Round 1?

Wide receiver would be an interesting option. There are several good wideouts who could be available in the pick No. 7-15 range, including Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers. Offensive tackle is another possibility. Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Penn State's Olu Fashanu are the highest-rated offensive tackles in this class. All-American tight end Brock Bowers of Georgia projects to be a very good pro player, too.

Trading down is a risk because the Patriots really need a quarterback, and missing out on Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye could be a crushing blow if either one of them turns out to be a star. But, depending on the trade, moving down and stockpiling more quality picks would be a good way to expedite the Patriots' rebuild. And it's not like the Patriots roster has just a couple weaknesses to address. There are several positions just on offense that need major upgrades.

Which players might the Patriots target with their highest first-round pick since 1993? Here's a roundup of predictions from recent mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (trade down to No. 8 with Falcons)

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Matt Miller, ESPN: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Eric Edholm, NFL Network: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Chad Reuter, NFL Network: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (trade down to No. 9 with Bears)

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Bleacher Report: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Tankathon: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU