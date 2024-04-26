2024 NFL mock draft: Expert predictions for Patriots' Day 2 picks

One of the key storylines entering Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is whether the New England Patriots will keep the No. 34 overall pick -- the second pick in the second round -- or trade it for an impact wide receiver.

Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi reported Friday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills and Patriots -- who own the No. 33 and No. 34 picks, respectively -- are among the teams with interest in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk possibly being moved, but league sources indicate Deebo Samuel is more likely to be traded, and that two of the teams at the top of round two - Buffalo and New England - have interest in the player. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 26, 2024

Moving the No. 34 pick for a star wideout who can help new Patriots quarterback Drake Maye would make a lot of sense. The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round Thursday. They need to surround Maye with as much talent as possible at the skill positions. New England's wide receiver depth chart still lacks a true No. 1 and a deep threat.

But what if the Patriots decide to keep the No. 34 pick?

Wide receiver and offensive tackle are the team's two most glaring roster weaknesses that need to be upgraded. And luckily for the Patriots, many good prospects at these positions are still available entering the second round.

Here's a list of the best wideouts on the board:

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Getting a left tackle to protect Maye is another strategy that makes sense going into Round 2. Several good tackles are still available.

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Patrick Paul, Houston

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Which players might the Patriots target in the second and third rounds? Here's a roundup of expert predictions from Day 2 mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU at No. 34; Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky at No.68

Eric Froton, NBC Sports: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia at No. 34; Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State at No. 68

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia at No. 34; Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington at No. 68

Steve Muench, Scouts Inc. (via ESPN): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas at No. 34

Lance Zierlein, NFL Network: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama at No. 34; Cole Bishop, S, Utah at No. 68

Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU at No. 34; Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky at No. 68

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas at No. 34; Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State at No. 68

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia at No. 34; Christian Jones, OT, Texas at No. 68

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU at No. 34; Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon at No. 68