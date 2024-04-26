The Patriots got their guy.

From early in the pre-draft process, Drake Maye struck the Patriots braintrust as having real toughness. They saw it in how he ran the football and bounced back from bad plays.

He struck them as a maniacal competitor. They saw it in flashes during their meetings, and they watched it on film as he tried to carry North Carolina -- to his own detriment at times -- last season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The traits were always obvious. Maye has the size, athleticism and arm strength to make him a real weapon at the position. But it's the other stuff that they felt could make him great.

Eventually.

There are mind-numbing throws he'll have to eradicate from his game. They know that. He has some mechanical flaws that need to be ironed out. They know that, too.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Reaction to the Patriots drafting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

But they also know it's now on them to teach him. To develop him. And to surround him with the kind of talent that will prevent him from ever sniffing the "floor" that Jerod Mayo discussed with reporters as far back as the league meetings back in March.

With that final point in mind, let's lay out our best available Day 2 prospects for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with the players Maye could either be A) throwing to or B) protected by.

(Bold names are those in this year's draft class who landed on our Prototypical Patriots lists, which are linked for every position group.)

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Highlights of University of Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft combine

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Patrick Paul, Houston

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Highlights of offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia from BYU

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Brady Latham, Arkansas

Highlights of Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Cade Stover, Ohio State

AJ Barner, Michigan

Tip Reiman, Illinois

Highlights of Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott

Running back

Jonathan Brooks, Texas

Trey Benson, Florida State

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Audric Estime, Notre Dame

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

Highlights of Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

Highlights of Michigan edge defender Marshawn Kneeland

Johnny Newton, Illinois

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Maason Smith, LSU

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Leonard Taylor, Miami

Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Highlights of University of Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat

Edgerinn Cooper, Texas A&M

Junior Colson, Michigan

Payton Wilson, NC State

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

TJ Tampa, Iowa State

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Calen Bullock, USC

Dominique Hampton, Washington

Highlights of Cooper DeJean, a defensive back from Iowa