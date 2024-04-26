The Patriots got their guy.
From early in the pre-draft process, Drake Maye struck the Patriots braintrust as having real toughness. They saw it in how he ran the football and bounced back from bad plays.
He struck them as a maniacal competitor. They saw it in flashes during their meetings, and they watched it on film as he tried to carry North Carolina -- to his own detriment at times -- last season.
The traits were always obvious. Maye has the size, athleticism and arm strength to make him a real weapon at the position. But it's the other stuff that they felt could make him great.
Eventually.
There are mind-numbing throws he'll have to eradicate from his game. They know that. He has some mechanical flaws that need to be ironed out. They know that, too.
But they also know it's now on them to teach him. To develop him. And to surround him with the kind of talent that will prevent him from ever sniffing the "floor" that Jerod Mayo discussed with reporters as far back as the league meetings back in March.
With that final point in mind, let's lay out our best available Day 2 prospects for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with the players Maye could either be A) throwing to or B) protected by.
(Bold names are those in this year's draft class who landed on our Prototypical Patriots lists, which are linked for every position group.)
MORE PATRIOTS DRAFT COVERAGE
Wide receiver
- Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- Keon Coleman, Florida State
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Roman Wilson, Michigan
- Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Troy Franklin, Oregon
- Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- Devontez Walker, North Carolina
- Jalen McMillan, Washington
- Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Offensive tackle
- Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- Patrick Paul, Houston
- Roger Rosengarten, Washington
- Brandon Coleman, TCU
- Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
- Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
Interior offensive line
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Christian Mahogany, Boston College
- Dominick Puni, Kansas
- Trevor Keegan, Michigan
- Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
- Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
- Brady Latham, Arkansas
Tight end
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Theo Johnson, Penn State
- Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- Cade Stover, Ohio State
- AJ Barner, Michigan
- Tip Reiman, Illinois
Running back
- Jonathan Brooks, Texas
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- Audric Estime, Notre Dame
- Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
Edge defender
- Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
- Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
- Brennan Jackson, Washington State
Defensive line
- Johnny Newton, Illinois
- Braden Fiske, Florida State
- Maason Smith, LSU
- T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
- Leonard Taylor, Miami
- Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
- Jordan Jefferson, LSU
Linebacker
- Edgerinn Cooper, Texas A&M
- Junior Colson, Michigan
- Payton Wilson, NC State
- Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Defensive back
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- Javon Bullard, Georgia
- Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- TJ Tampa, Iowa State
- Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- Calen Bullock, USC
- Dominique Hampton, Washington