What will Patriots do with No. 3 pick? Tracking the latest reports

With just days until one of the most important drafts in New England Patriots history, it's anyone's guess what they will do with their No. 3 overall pick.

While some expect the Patriots to use their highest selection since 1993 to draft a quarterback, others believe they could trade down for a haul of assets to fill other holes throughout the roster. If it's a QB at No. 3, it'll almost certainly be either LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye, or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

So, which way is the new Patriots regime leaning ahead of Thursday's draft? You can stay up to date on all of the news and rumors related to New England's No. 3 overall selection below:

April 22: According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Patriots are "listening and taking calls" from teams on the No. 3 pick, and team president Jonathan Kraft is "highly involved in the decision-making."

April 22: Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said on Sports Sunday that it's "pretty unlikely" the Patriots trade down and it's "probably Drake Maye" at No. 3.

April 18: Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf told reporters the team is "open for business" regarding the No. 3 overall pick.

April 18: Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared intel on the Patriots' meeting with Washington QB Michael Penix.

"The three guys they were going to have in were Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy, and then late in the process, they added Michael Penix to the meeting list," Breer said. "I have it on pretty good authority that it's in the case that they do trade down, that they'd be prepared for that. I still think they stick and pick at No. 3, but they're at least preparing for the contingency that they could trade down."

April 16: NFL Network's Peter Schrager wrote in his mock draft that he expects the Patriots' decision to be down to either LSU's Jayden Daniels or UNC's Drake Maye.

April 10: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that with the Washington Commanders expected to take LSU's Jayden Daniels at No. 2, the Patriots' decision at No. 3 will come down to UNC's Drake Maye vs. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

April 9: Our Michael Holley said on Boston Sports Tonight that there's a "really good chance" the Patriots select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3.

April 8: Our Tom E. Curran reported that for the Patriots to trade the third overall pick, it would take a haul "bigger than what San Francisco put together in 2021 to go up from No. 12 to No. 3 in its trade with Miami. In that deal, the 49ers sent No. 12, a 2022 third-rounder and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Miami for the privilege of selecting Trey Lance."

March 26: Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters that from a fan's perspective, he would like to see the team select a QB at No. 3.

March 24: Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said drafting a quarterback is a priority but the team is open to deals for the No. 3 pick.

March 18: Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots rebuffed teams looking to trade for the No. 3 overall pick.

March 5: The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported that Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf "wants to stockpile draft picks" to address other holes on the roster.

Feb. 11: ESPN reported the Patriots were considering trading down from No. 3 overall and addressing the QB position via free agency. New England went on to sign veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.