Explosion at Titans player Caleb Farley's home leaves his father dead

An overnight explosion leveled Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley's home in Mooresville, N.C., leaving his father dead and another person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Farley, 24, was seen speaking to authorities at the scene following the explosion, which happened around midnight late Monday night. He was not at the home at the time of the explosion, according to Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene.

Robert M. Farley, Caleb's 61-year-old father, was found dead after a search of the debris.

The other victim, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to officials.

Iredell County authorities said the 6,391-square-foot, multi-million-dollar residence was ruled a complete loss, as were multiple vehicles that had been parked on site. The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms remained on scene to determine the cause and origin.

Dominion Energy said it was among the first responders and that it is working alongside emergency personnel in the investigation.

Farley played college football at Virginia Tech and was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played 12 games in his NFL career.

"What's most important is that we do everything we can to support him emotionally," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday afternoon. "It's shocking. We've gotta focus on Caleb and his family, and how we can support him."