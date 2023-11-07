The Los Angeles Rams drafted Jared Goff over Carson Wentz with the No. 1 pick in 2016.

Seven years later, the Rams are adding Wentz after all.

The free-agent quarterback is set to sign with Los Angeles, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rams head coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic on Monday about Matthew Stafford's chances to return from his right thumb injury following the team's Week 10 bye. So Wentz will be joining Los Angeles as Stafford's backup. Quarterback Brett Rypien, who started Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, was released by the Rams on Tuesday.

This will be Wentz's fourth team in as many seasons, as the 29-year-old has looked far from the MVP-caliber form that he showed in 2017. The former No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts amid a rough 2020 season. Wentz led the NFL in sacks taken (50) and was tied for the most interceptions (15) that season despite starting only 12 games.

After requesting a trade from Philly in the subsequent offseason, Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts, where he reunited with ex-Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. But the Wentz experiment lasted just one year in Indianapolis after the Colts lost their final two games to miss the playoffs and then shipped the quarterback to the Washington Commanders.

Last season, Wentz went 2-5 as Washington's starter, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions over eight appearances, and was benched multiple times. The Commanders released Wentz in February.

Over his last three seasons, Wentz boasts a 14-21-1 record as a starter with 54 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

The Rams return from the bye to face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19.