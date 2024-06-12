Trending
Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid throws shade at Bucks while praising Celtics in Game 3

The Sixers star couldn't resist trolling his East rival.

By Jordan Daly

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Boston Celtics took a commanding lead late in the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid took to X to take a bold shot at another team -- the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Did the Bucks give [Boston] the championship?" Embiid posted as Boston took an 80-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bucks famously traded Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers in late September 2023, and the Celtics jumped on the opportunity to acquire the veteran guard from Portland in a separate deal. The C's have benefited tremendously from that move, as Holiday has been excellent in these playoffs and racked up 38 combined points with zero turnovers in Games 1 and 2 of the Finals.

Embiid's post is a bit ironic, as it suggests the Milwaukee Bucks were better competition for Boston than his Sixers, who lost to the New York Knicks in the first round as a No. 7 seed. But it's hard not to think the Bucks are regretting trading Holiday to one of their top rivals in the Eastern Conference.

Holiday tallied nine points, four rebounds and five assists in Game 3 as Boston withstood a late Mavs run to earn a 106-99 win and take a 3-0 series lead.

MORE CELTICS COVERAGE

Boston Celtics 3 hours ago

How Mazzulla benefited from Jerry West's tough love in college

Boston Celtics 3 hours ago

Report: ‘Real doubt' Kristaps Porzingis returns in NBA Finals

Boston Celtics 14 hours ago

Jrue Holiday has blunt reaction to being in Finals MVP conversation

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics2024 NBA FinalsPhiladelphia 76ersMilwaukee BucksJoel Embiid
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us