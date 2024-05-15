Jaguars-Bears, Jets-Vikings among 5 international NFL games in 2024

Nine NFL teams are breaking out their passports in 2024.

The league announced its full list of international matchups for the upcoming regular season ahead of the official schedule release Wednesday night. Three games will be played in London, one will be held in Munich and one will mark the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in South America.

Here are the five international games for the 2024 NFL regular season:

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, São Paulo, Brazil

Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo (Peacock)

The Brazil opener marks the second ever international game for both the Eagles and the Packers, with each team playing once in London. The Friday, Sept. 6, battle will air exclusively on Peacock with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Week 5: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings, London, U.K.

Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (NFL Network)

The Vikings were just in London two years ago as a visitor. In 2024, they will “host” the Jets, who are making their third trip to the U.K. capital.

Week 6: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears, London, U.K.

Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (NFL Network)

The Jaguars will make their 12th trip across the pond to their home away from home in Week 6. Jacksonville is 6-5 in London games and has played there every year since 2013 with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams leading the way, the Bears will make their third ever trip to London and first since 2019.

Week 7: New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, London, U.K.

Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London (NFL Network)

The Jaguars will have a two-week stay in London for the second straight season. After “visiting” the Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they will switch over to Wembley Stadium for a “home” game against the Patriots. New England played in Frankfurt, Germany, last season and will be making its first trip to London since 2012.

Week 10: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Munich, Germany

Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET at the Allianz Arena in Munich (NFL Network)

This matchup will be the NFL’s fourth Germany game since it first visited in the country in 2022. The Panthers are going overseas for just the second time in franchise history, while the Giants will play in their fourth international game.