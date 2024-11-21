Shohei Ohtani on verge of rare feat and third MVP award

What to Know Shohei Ohtani is the NL MVP after a historic 2024 MLB season.

Ohtani smacked 50 home runs and stole 50 bases on the way to the Dodgers' eighth World Series title.

The award is Ohtani's first in the NL after winning the AL award in 2021 and 2023 when he was an Angel.

Frank Robinson, who played for the Reds in 1961 and Orioles in 1966, is the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won his third Most Valuable Player award and accomplished another significant MLB feat after a season for the ages.

The American League and National League MVPs were announced Thursday afternoon with both Ohtani and the Yankees' Aaron Judge winning in their respective leagues. The award was Ohtani's first in the NL after winning the AL award in 2021 and 2023 when he was an Angel.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Frank Robinson, who played for the Reds in 1961 and Orioles in 1966, is the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues.

Teammate and former NL MVP Clayton Kershaw made the announcement live on MLB Network. The camera showed Ohtani's beloved dog Decoy jumped from Ohtani's side on a couch as people in the room applauded the announcement.

Clayton Kershaw announces that Shohei Ohtani is your 2024 NL MVP ... and Decoy ain't having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/4zxqBm0fkW — MLB (@MLB) November 21, 2024

Ohtani signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. He went on to author one of MLB's most memorable seasons with an unprecedented 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

The two-way star from Japan hit .310, stole 59 bases and led the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, leading the Dodgers to a postseason that ended with the franchise's eighth World Series title.

He broke the 50-50 mark with one of the league's most spectacular individual single-game performances. He was 6-for-6 with 10 RBI, three home runs, two doubles and two stolen bases in the Sept. 19 game at Miami.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi breaks down the impressive seasons of the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ Aaron Judge and how they rank in MLB history.

Ohtani did not pitch in 2024 following elbow surgery. He would become the first primary DH to win an MVP award.

Ohtani became the 12th player with three or more MVPs, joining Barry Bonds (seven) and Jimmie Foxx, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Mike Schmidt, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Mike Trout (three each).

The AL honor is Judge's second.

Both players received first-place votes on all 30 ballots submitted in their respective leagues. Balloting was conducted before the postseason.