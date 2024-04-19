Trending
Formula One

PHOTOS: Inside Boston's exclusive F1 Arcade Bar

By Asher Klein

The very first F1 Arcade Bar in the U.S. is opening in Boston's Seaport District on Monday, giving people the chance to try their hand at Formula 1 racing with 69 realistic simulators. Take a spin through the circuit from a recent media preview event in the photos below.

10 photos
1/10
NBC10 Boston
Inside the F1 Arcade in Boston’s Seaport District, the first such location from Formula 1 in the country.
2/10
NBC10 Boston
3/10
NBC10 Boston
4/10
NBC10 Boston
5/10
NBC10 Boston
6/10
NBC10 Boston
7/10
NBC10 Boston
8/10
NBC10 Boston
9/10
NBC10 Boston
10/10
NBC10 Boston
