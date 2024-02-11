See all the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII in pictures

Trending
The biggest sports night of the year has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are competing in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, with the NFL set to crown its newest champion.

Combine the grandeur of the Super Bowl with the presence of Taylor Swift and other A-list celebrities and the backdrop of the Las Vegas strip, and it makes for some incredible images.

Here are some photos from the big game.

The gallery is being updated as new photos become available.

1/17
Taylor Swift (C), rapper Ice Spice (L), stylist Ashley Avignone (2L), Blake Lively (3R), Jason Kelce (top R) and Donna Kelce attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
2/17
Reba McEntire performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
3/17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Andra Day performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Getty Images)
4/17
The San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame held at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Paradise, Nevada.
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
5/17
Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers receives the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
6/17
American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
7/17
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field with teammates prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
8/17
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs huddles with teammates before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
9/17
Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter are seen prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
10/17
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jack Rudd (L) and Paul Rudd attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Getty Images)
11/17
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
DJ and music producer Kaskade spins ahead of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
(Getty Images)
12/17
Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers hugs girlfriend and model Lauren Maenner before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
13/17
Sheryl Crow attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
14/17
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
15/17
Tammy Reid, Keegan-Michael Key and Elise Key attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
16/17
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers holds his child on the field before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
17/17
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers hugs fiancée Jenna Brandt before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Super Bowl
