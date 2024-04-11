Funeral services scheduled for former Red Sox exec Larry Lucchino

The Boston Red Sox community will say a final goodbye to former executive Larry Lucchino.

Lucchino died last week at the age of 78.

Funeral services for Lucchino will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in Boston.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The services are private and not open to the public.

Lucchino served as the team's president and CEO for 14 years, from 2002 through 2015, a period during which the Red Sox won three World Series.

He helped bring together the group led by John Henry and Tom Werner that purchased the team in 2001. He most recently served as chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox.

He also served as chairman of the Jimmy Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He was a three-time cancer survivor.

Lucchino is survived by his brother Frank J. Lucchino, nephew F.J. Lucchino and niece Jennifer Lucchino, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as a younger nephew David L. Lucchino, who lives in Boston.

He also is survived by seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Larry Lucchino Family Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or online at danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/LarryLucchino.