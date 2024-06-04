Celtics hosting first-ever TD Garden watch parties for NBA Finals away games

Celtics fans will be able to experience the thrill of the NBA Finals at TD Garden this year even when the team isn't playing on the parquet floor in Boston.

The arena will host watch parties for the first two away games of the finals, while the Celtics are playing the Mavericks in Dallas. The C's will host the Mavs at home for Game 1 of the finals on Thursday, and will play away next Wednesday and Friday; both games start at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Boston watch parties will cost $18, as will parking — both to celebrate the 18th championship banner the Celtics are chasing. Tickets start going on sale, through Ticketmaster, Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The watch parties — an increasingly popular event for pro sports teams in the U.S., but the first to be held at TD Garden — were announced at a "pep" conference featuring former Celtics star Cedrick Maxwell, Gov. Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu and others.

This Boston Celtics team has inspired its fans, who are eager for the NBA Finals to start Thursday night. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

There was more good news to cheer about Tuesday, when it was reported that Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis will be ready to return from injury in time for the series to start.