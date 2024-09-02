No. 23 USC upsets No. 13 LSU, 27-20, in Vegas Kickoff Classic

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 01: Kyron Hudson #10 of the USC Trojans makes a catch against West Weeks #33 and Major Burns #8 of the LSU Tigers in the second quarter during the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The No. 23 USC Trojans spoiled the part in Sin City on Sunday night, upsetting the No. 13 LSU Tigers 27-20 in front of a sellout crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Trojans' running back Woody Marks persevered into the end zone with eight seconds left to give USC the shocking victory over the heavily favorite LSU Tigers.

https://twitter.com/michaeljduarte/status/1830443646434578550

The back-and-forth battle was an instant classic as both teams took turns tying the score and taking the lead at various points in the contest.

LSU kicker Daniel Ramos tied the game at 20-20 with 1:47 left, but USC, led by junior quarterback Miller Moss, marched down the field and punched the Tigers in the mouth with the game-winning score.

https://twitter.com/uscfb/status/1830443698880159939

New LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was intercepted by Mason Cobb on the first play of the ensuing drive, sealing the victory for USC.

https://twitter.com/uscfb/status/1830445540292919784

It was the debut of USC's new defense, now run by defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Last year, USC's defense allowed nearly 35 points per game to their opponents, but in their opener against a top-ranked team, they held the Tigers to just 20 points.

It also marked the opening of the Miller Moss era for USC. Moss, a three-year backup quarterback behind Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, threw for a bowl game record six touchdowns last December against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

Moss threw for 378 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

LSU had a new man behind center as well. Junior Garrett Nussmeier made his Tigers' debut as the full-time starting quarterback after backing up 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels last season.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 01: Former LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (13) holds up the 2023 Heisman Trophy during the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic featuring the USC Trojans versus the LSU Tigers on September 1, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nussmeier threw for 304 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

Both offenses had no problems moving the ball throughout the game.

LSU marched down the field on their opening drive but were stopped by the Trojans' defense on a 4th and goal from the three-yard line.

USC opened the scoring on their second possession when senior running back Woody Marks ran up the middle for a two-yard touchdown run.

https://twitter.com/uscfb/status/1830402443424985423

The drive was highlighted by a sensational one-handed grab by Kyron Hudson that will certainly be on SportsCenter later.

https://twitter.com/uscfb/status/1830413038748663999

LSU answered on their ensuing drive. Nussmeier capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy that evened the score.

https://twitter.com/dubsvidstouse/status/1830404528610680926

The Tigers took their first lead of the game with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter. Nussmeier threw his second touchdown of the game on a wide receiver screen to sophomore Aaron Anderson that put LSU ahead 17-13.

https://twitter.com/dubsvidstouse/status/1830426700414599213

Not to be outdone, the USC defense stopped the Tigers on consecutive drives, setting up Moss's first touchdown pass of the season, on a 28-yard dime to Ja'Kobi Lane to give the Trojans the lead at 20-17.

https://twitter.com/uscfb/status/1830436912102060128

The victory marks the eighth consecutive win for USC in their season opener, but their 27 points are the fewest they've scored since they managed just six points in a blowout loss to Alabama at AT&T Stadium in 2016.

In his third year as head coach of USC, Lincoln Riley is a perfect 3-0 in season openers.

His counterpart, LSU head coach Brian Kelly, also in his third year at Baton Rouge, has lost all three of his season openers and it's the fifth consecutive loss for the Tigers in their season opener overall.

The sellout crowd of 65,000 was a 50-50 mixture of Tigers and Trojans fans. The game, affectionately called "The Beach vs. The Bayou," was loud and boisterous for both teams throughout the contest.

USC will return home to the LA Memorial Coliseum next Saturday where they will host Utah State in their home opener.