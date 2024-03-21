College basketball world roasts John Calipari as Kentucky exits March Madness early again

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats walks off the court after losing to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the first round of the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament.

Down goes Kentucky -- again.

The first massive upset in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament came on Thursday night in the South region, where the No. 14 Oakland Golden Grizzlies stunned the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats 80-76 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Oakland, which entered with just one March Madness victory in program history, knocked down 15 3-pointers en route to becoming the 23rd No. 14 seed to ever upset a No. 3 seed.

Ten of Oakland's 3-point makes came from sharpshooting sixth man Jack Gohlke. The graduate transfer, who came over from Division II, drilled 10 of his 20 3-point tries, just one make shy of the single-game tournament record, for a game-high 32 points. The Grizzlies also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Trey Townsend.

The upset marks just the latest disappointing March Madness result for head coach John Calipari and the Wildcats.

Kentucky is now 1-3 over its last three NCAA Tournament appearances, including losses to a No. 14 seed and No. 15 seed (Saint Peter's in 2022). The Wildcats also missed out on the tournament completely in 2021.

Kentucky had a run of four Final Four appearances in five years under Calipari from 2011-15, making two championship games and winning one. The Wildcats, who consistently boast a top-five recruiting class, have gone as far as the Elite Eight twice since, with their 2019 appearance being the last time they made it out of the tournament's opening weekend.

After Kentucky's latest early exit in March Madness, college basketball fans on social media let Calipari hear it:

Kentucky cannot let John Calipari coach another game for them and still be considered a serious program — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 22, 2024

Coach Cal isn’t going to be able to spin this one. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) March 22, 2024

Let the record show, I've defended John Calipari more than most. There's no defending that. There's just not. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) March 22, 2024

CaliPonzi — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 22, 2024

John Calipari said this four days ago. You couldn’t make this up.pic.twitter.com/MuHoFu6IG7 — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 22, 2024

Coach Cal has to be one of the most overrated college coaches. Every year since 2014 just constant disappointment. One of the most deep rosters ends R64. Sheesh. — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) March 22, 2024

Coach Cal in 2024 pic.twitter.com/HvRVr3I1Ml — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) March 22, 2024

Can we talk about Coach Cal? pic.twitter.com/Rvv8dN0Hma — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) March 22, 2024

Coach Cal in the portal? — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 22, 2024

So what are we… four days from “Coach Calipari might take an NBA job” stories? — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 22, 2024

pic.twitter.com/rRnQmM6HhR — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 22, 2024

Little did anyone know this would be the man to end the coach Cal era at Kentucky pic.twitter.com/5Q7xEVfpgY — Brady (Rooster) Beedon (@Brady_Beedon) March 22, 2024

Worst loss of the John Calipari era. Only one NCAA Tournament win in the last five years for Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/QLmytTWzCM — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 22, 2024

Are these even upsets anymore when coach cal loses? — Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) March 22, 2024

Coach Cal is doc rivers of the ncaa Lmaoo 🤣😭 — MJ🤫🤐 (@Mr_NNM1) March 22, 2024

Could the Wildcats really fire Calipari? Well, it would be an expensive move to make.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Calipari will still be owed more than $33 million if the Wildcats move on from him.