Who is Oakland's Greg Kampe? Longest-tenured NCAAB coach who just upset Kentucky

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 21: Head coach Greg Kampe of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies looks on during the first half of a game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

No. 14 Oakland just pulled off a golden win.

The No. 14 Golden Grizzlies upset No. 3 Kentucky 80-76 in a men's NCAA tournament that just keeps on delivering in the first day of play.

(14) OAKLAND STUNS (3) KENTUCKY TO ADVANCE 😱



The Golden Grizzlies pull off the shocking upset over the Wildcats 80-76 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Z6V8gqrT6t — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

It marked Oakland's second ever NCAA tournament win and just the first in the field of 64.

The star of the show on the court was senior guard Jack Gohlke, who dropped 32 points off the bench on 10-for-20 shooting overall, which were all 3-point attempts. He made 2 of 3 free throws and grabbed two rebounds.

But the real star of the show is Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, who has been waiting for a moment like this for some time -- 40 years to be exact.

Here's what to know about the Golden Grizzlies head coach:

Who is Greg Kampe?

Kampe is the head coach of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. It's the only head-coaching role he's held after first taking the job in 1984. He previously served as an assistant at Toledo from 1978-1984.

How old is Greg Kampe?

Kampe, who was born in Defiance, Ohio, is 68 years old. He was born on Dec. 9, 1955.

How long has Greg Kampe been Oakland's head coach?

Kampe first took over at Oakland in 1984 when he was 28 years old, so 2024 marks his 40th season as the program's head coach. That makes him the longest-tenured head coach in men's college basketball.

What is Greg Kampe's head-coaching record?

Kampe with Oakland has a win-loss record of 698-536 (.566).

What are Greg Kampe's accolades with Oakland?

Kampe with Oakland has won the Horizon League once, Summit League three times and is a four-time Summit League Coach of the Year.

Where did Greg Kampe attend college?

Kampe attended Bowling Green University from 1974-1978. There, he played football and basketball. In football, he played as a kicker, punter and cornerback.

Who does Oakland play next in 2024 March Madness?

Oakland will look to continues its run in the tournament on Saturday when it faces either No. 6 Texas Tech or No. 11 NC State.