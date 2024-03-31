How to watch 2024 Final Four: UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State battling

Then there were four.

The 2024 men's NCAA tournament has reached its Final Four stage, which could have some extra surprises in store.

Still standing in the tournament are No. 1 UConn, the defending champion, No. 1 Purdue, No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 NC State.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Purdue and NC State are each making Final Four appearances for the first time in essentially 40 years, while Alabama will make its debut in this stage.

Here's everything to know to catch the action for the 2024 men's Final Four:

What are the 2024 Final Four matchups?

The men's bracket will see these two matchups transpiring:

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State

When are the 2024 Final Four games?

Both games will tip off on Saturday, April 6.

What times are the 2024 Final Four games?

Purdue-NC State will tip off first at 6:09 p.m. ET, while UConn-Alabama will follow at 9:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the men's 2024 Final Four

Both games will be available to broadcast and stream on TNT, TBS and truTV.

Has UConn, Purdue, NC State or Alabama won the national championship?

Only two of the Final Four teams have won the title. Here's a look at each school's titles: