Aliyah Boston previews potential WNBA pairing with Caitlin Clark on Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark was on the court for Aliyah Boston's last college game before Boston became a No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

Now, Boston could be on the court for Clark's first WNBA game after the NCAA's new all-time leading scorer goes No. 1 overall.

Boston and unbeaten South Carolina were two wins away from repeating as national champions when they arrived at the 2023 Women's Final Four. Standing in their way was Iowa, which earned its trip to Dallas behind Clark's 41-point triple-double in the Elite Eight.

Clark was equally impressive in the Final Four. She posted 41 points, eight assists and six rebounds as Iowa handed South Carolina its first loss of the season and ended Boston's illustrious collegiate career.

Clark's historic run at Iowa isn't over just yet, but she will almost certainly be teaming up with Boston when it's over. After using the No. 1 pick on Boston in 2023, the Indiana Fever will once again have the first overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15.

The Fever went from 5-31 in 2022 to 13-27 in Boston's first WNBA season, which culminated with her being named 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year. While Clark will bring electric scoring and 3-point shooting to the league, Boston says she's most excited to see another aspect of Clark's game at the next level.

"I just think the way that she is able to see the floor," Boston told NBC about the biggest thing she has noticed watching Clark. "She's able to pass the ball. I think she just sees the cuts before it happens and she's just able to find the right angle."

Boston thinks her down-low game would also be a strong complement next to Clark's outside abilities.

"If we were to play together in the league this year, then it would be just continue to be the post presence that I am," Boston said. "I just think her ability to shoot the ball, her ability to make the right pass could open up the floor."

Clark has brought a bigger spotlight to women's sports, and Boston believes that spotlight will continue to grow even more during March Madness and the 2024 WNBA season.

"It's really in a good spot right now," Boston said regarding the state of women's sports. "I think there's a lot of conversation, there's a lot of energy around it and it's definitely going to continue to grow. I think what's most important is the all talent that you see right here that everyone continues to watch, they're going to continue to go on to the WNBA, which is going to continue to help the W to grow and really continue to give it a lot more exposure and a lot more energy that it continuously needs. ...

"You can see it. You can feel it. Everyone is watching. Everyone is pouring their energy into it, and it's a really great feeling."

Aliyah Boston, No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and Rookie of the Year, gives her 2024 women's national champion prediction and three players to watch not named Caitlin Clark.