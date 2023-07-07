Trending
Victor Wembanyama

Watch out, Wemby! Spurs No. 1 pick gets posterized in summer league debut

Victor Wembanyama found himself on the wrong end of a poster dunk in his unofficial NBA debut

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Victor Wembanyama didn't have to wait long for his welcome to the NBA moment.

The Spurs No. 1 overall draft pick was posterized during his summer league debut in Las Vegas on Friday night.

In the third quarter against Charlotte, Wembanyama attempted to break up a Hornets alley-oop. But center Kai Jones caught the ball over the outstretched arms of Wembanyama and dropped the hammer on the 7-foot-5 French phenom.

That's quite a poster slam for Jones, as Wembanyama is no slouch on the defensive end.

The viral moment was part of a rocky unofficial first NBA game for Wembanyama. The 19-year-old shot 2-for-13, including 1-for-6 from 3, for nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and three turnovers in a 76-68 San Antonio win. Wemby had his moments, particularly on the defensive end, but struggled offensively.

Wembanyama will look to bounce back when the Spurs battle the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Victor WembanyamaNBANBA Summer League
