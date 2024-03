Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson exits Sunday's game with knee injury

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson limps off the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson exited Sunday's game with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Brunson suffered the injury on the Knicks' first possession of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers while attempting a contested pull-up jumper near the foul line.

Jalen Brunson had to be helped back to the locker room after this play. Hope he is ok. 🙏



Brunson immediately fell to the court and grabbed his lower left leg. He attempted to get back to his feet as play continued but was unable to put weight on the leg and went back down to the court.

Brunson was helped off the court and back to the locker room.

The Knicks later announced that Brunson has a sore left knee and is questionable to return to Sunday's game.

Jalen Brunson (sore left knee) is questionable to return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 4, 2024

The 27-year-old is averaging 27.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, both of which are career highs. The play of Brunson has helped the Knicks produce a 35-25 record, which was tied for fourth best on Sunday despite injuries to their frontcourt.

The Knicks have been without All-Star Julius Randle since he suffered a shoulder injury on Jan. 27. They are also without starters OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.

Brunson - in his second season with New York since signing a four-year, $104 million contract as a free agent in 2022 - has missed only four of the Knicks' 60 games this season.

The team's backup point guard is Mile McBride, who in his third season is averaging 6.1 points and 1.1 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. McBride scored eight points in the first quarter Sunday after replacing Brunson.

The Knicks on Saturday reportedly also signed former Philadelphia 76ers point guard Shake Milton, who will be eligible for the team's postseason roster.

