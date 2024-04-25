FILE — (L to R) Cleopatra Coleman, Gina Welch and Ed O’Neill of FX’s "Clipped" pose for TV Guide Magazine during the 2024 Winter TCA Portrait Studio at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Feb. 9, 2024, in Pasadena, California

FX Networks on Thursday released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series "Clipped," which details the downfall of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

The series stars Ed O'Neill as Donald Sterling, Laurence Fishburne as former Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Jacki Weaver as Sterling's wife Shelly and Cleopatra Coleman as Donald's former personal assistant and ex-lover V. Stiviano.

Donald Sterling was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 after a recording of a conversation between himself and Stiviano was published by TMZ. The tape featured racist comments from Sterling, who told Stiviano not to bring Black people to Clippers games.

FX says "Clipped" will "chart the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape's impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league."

The series, which is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast "The Sterling Affairs," premieres June 4 exclusively on Hulu.