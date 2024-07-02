Donovan Mitchell agrees to 3-year max extension with Cavs: Report

Donovan Mitchell is staying in The Land.

The All-Star guard agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million maximum extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Mitchell was under contract for the 2024-25 season at $35.4 million and had a $37 million player option for the 2025-26 season. With his new extension, Mitchell will have a player option in 2027-28, according to Wojnarowski, and is locked in for four years at $185 million.

There had been speculation about Mitchell's future in Cleveland beyond 2025, but Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell was sold on helping turn the Cavaliers into a championship contender.

The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Jazz in 2022, sending Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah.

Mitchell has led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, snapping a playoff drought that dated back to 2017-18, LeBron James' last season with the team. Cleveland reached the second round of the 2024 playoffs, but they were ousted by the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in a gentleman's sweep as Mitchell missed the final two games of the series due to a calf strain.

The 27-year-old guard made his fifth straight All-Star appearance in 2023-24, averaging career-highs of 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals to go along with 26.6 points per game across 55 regular season contests.

Looking ahead, Mitchell has a chance to reach the NBA's 10-year service criteria and pursue a potential five-year, $380-plus million extension in 2027.