Bucks preparing to start playoffs without Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Bucks are preparing to begin their opening round series without Antetokounmpo due to a calf injury he suffered against the Boston Celtics on April 9. Antetokounmpo went on to miss the Bucks' final three regular season games.

Wojnarowski added that the two-time NBA MVP has been undergoing "around-the-clock" treatment for the injury and that the Bucks are hopeful he will be able to return to the court sometime later in the first round.

Antetokounmpo shined throughout a roller-coaster regular season in Milwaukee. He finished the year averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, setting himself up to earn an All-NBA first team selection for the sixth straight season.

The Bucks slid into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after going 3-8 over their final 11 games. They went 1-2 in their last three games without Antetokounmpo, including a 113-88 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday when they had a chance to lock up the East's No. 2 seed.

Game 1 of Pacers-Bucks will be played in Milwaukee on Sunday. The rest of the series schedule has not yet been announced.